Man charged in connection with death of Crystal Rogers

A Nelson County man has been charged in connection to the death of Crystal Rogers.

LEX 18 spoke with Rogers' grandfather, Till Ballard, who confirmed that the FBI contacted relatives to let them know about the arrest of 32-year-old Joseph L. Lawson.

He's charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Crystal Rogers was reported missing on July 5, 2015. She was last seen at her then-boyfriend, Brooks Houck's, home.

Family of Crystal Rogers

Two days later, police found her keys, cellphone and purse inside her abandoned Chevrolet Impala on the Bluegrass Parkway. Her mother, Sherry Ballard, believes the car, with a flat tire, was staged to throw off investigators.

Nobody has reportedly seen or heard from her since, and her body has not been found.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office named Houck a main suspect in the case, but he was never charged.

16 months after Rogers vanished, her father, Tommy Ballard, was shot and killed by an unknown gunman while hunting on his own property.

Ballard said she believes her husband was killed because the person responsible knew they would never give up searching for Rogers.

In January of this year, Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the deaths of Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.