FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police have arrested a man who they say stole about 100 pairs of women's underwear and bras from Franklin County homes.

Detectives from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrested 36-year-old John Hawkins III, of Harrodsburg, on Saturday. He's charged with seven counts of burglary in the second degree.

Police say they were investigating a string of burglaries in the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park in Frankfort prior to the arrest. Investigators believe Hawkins went into multiple homes and removed only women's underwear last summer.

Recent information gained in the case led to Hawkins being arrested in his home in Harrodsburg. Detectives obtained a search warrant and found approximately 100 pairs of women's underwear and bras they believe were from the Franklin County homes.

If you feel you were a victim in 2021 and did not report to authorities, please contact Detective Farmer at (502) 875-8740.