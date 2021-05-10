Low number of NKY students opting for 're-do' year, officials say

Students in Kentucky were given the option to retake this past school year, but local school districts said the number of students requesting to do so is low.

Officials with the Campbell County School District said only 40 students total requested to retake their past school year. Officials with the Kenton County Board of Education said 95 of their students requested to retake the year. The Boone County School District is still working to determine how many students requested to retake this last school year.

Now, districts have until June 1 to decide whether or not to allow students to retake their previous school year, and the Kenton County Board of Education already decided to allow those students to retake their school year.

Districts have to either approve all or none of the students who requested to retake their school year. The decision cannot approve requests an on individual basis.