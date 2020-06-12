Louisville bans 'no-knocks' after Breonna Taylor's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The city of Louisville has banned the use of controversial "no-knock" warrants and named the new ordinance for Breonna Taylor.

She was fatally shot by Louisville officers who burst into her home in March.

The city's Metro Council unanimously voted Thursday night to ban the controversial warrants after days of protests and calls for reform.

Taylor was shot eight times by officers on March 13 conducting a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home.

Her mother, Tamika Palmer, said the new law will save lives. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul also introduced federal legislation Thursday that would ban the use of the warrants nationwide.