Menu

Watch
NewsStateState-Kentucky

Actions

Louisville bans 'no-knocks' after Breonna Taylor's death

items.[0].image.alt
WCPO
Image of Breonna Taylor displayed at the candlelight vigil in Washington Park on June 5, 2020.
Protest_Breonna_Taylor_image_060520.jpg
Posted at 8:39 PM, Jun 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-11 20:39:40-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The city of Louisville has banned the use of controversial "no-knock" warrants and named the new ordinance for Breonna Taylor.

She was fatally shot by Louisville officers who burst into her home in March.

The city's Metro Council unanimously voted Thursday night to ban the controversial warrants after days of protests and calls for reform.

Taylor was shot eight times by officers on March 13 conducting a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home.

Her mother, Tamika Palmer, said the new law will save lives. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul also introduced federal legislation Thursday that would ban the use of the warrants nationwide.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Search resources to help you manage stress, make ends meet and get back to work.