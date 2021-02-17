Beshear: Ky. regional vaccination centers open through winter storm

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Wednesday morning that regional COVID-19 vaccination centers in the commonwealth will remain open Thursday as more winter weather hits the state.

"We've got to continue to fight hits pandemic, even in the midst of this severe weather," Besehar said.

The announcement comes after winter storms moved through the state, leaving many citizens without power, and as another line of storms moves through the state.

Beshear said he and other government officials believe that major roads leading to vaccine centers will be clear enough to drive on. The governor said to allow yourself some extra time to get to the center though and drive safely.

"If it is too difficult for you to make it, if it's dangerous... don't be afraid to reschedule," Beshear said.

If you need to reschedule your vaccine appointment, a link to reschedule is in your appointment confirmation email.

