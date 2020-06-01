Beshear: KSP investigating after Louisville officers, National Guard kill unarmed man

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky State Police are investigating after Louisville Metro Police and National Guard members shot and killed a man after protests in Louisville Sunday night.

Authorities said David McAtee, an unarmed black man, was shot and killed in west Louisville Monday morning when police officers and members of the National Guard say they "returned fire" while clearing a parking lot of people breaking curfew.

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad confirmed the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of a business on West Broadway. He said officers and the National Guard were called to break up a large group of people who had gathered there after the city's curfew when someone fired a shot at them.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer fired Conrad on Monday after learning that officers did not record body-camera footage of the fatal shooting, according to WCPO sister station WLEX. Fischer made the announcement during his Monday afternoon press conference. Conrad was set to retire in a matter of weeks.

“I think that some of the facts that have just come out, they are not acceptable. They’re not acceptable," Beshear said at a late press conference Monday.

Earlier Monday, Beshear called on authorities to release body camera video of the incident after LMPD and the National Guard were fired upon.

Now, he hopes cell phone or other citizen video will be released to show what happened when McAtee was killed.

"I believe the people of Kentucky deserve to see it for themselves," he said during the briefing from Frankfort.

Beshear had activated the National Guard on Saturday for planned protests spurred by the deaths of Breonna Taylor, a Louisville EMT who was killed in her own home by police serving a "no-knock" warrant to the wrong apartment, and George Floyd, a black man killed after a police officer knelt on his neck and other officers pinned him to the ground.

