Menu

Watch
NewsStateState-Kentucky

Actions

Lexington meeting hijacked by people saying racial slurs

items.[0].image.alt
Amy Wallot/LexingtonKy.gov
Image via LexingtonKy.gov
180302courthouse0594.jpg
Posted at 9:43 AM, Jun 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-18 09:43:39-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A virtual city council meeting in Lexington was interrupted Wednesday night by people making racial and homophobic slurs.

News outlets report it happened during the Lexington-Fayette Urban County council meeting. The Zoom meeting was a public forum to discuss police reforms. A participant in the meeting said it was disheartening people can say slurs and not have their faces shown.

A council member said it was a painful lesson about what is said to many people in the community.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports public comments were halted after several slurs were made, and later resumed so residents who had signed up to make a statement could comment.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Search resources to help you manage stress, make ends meet and get back to work.