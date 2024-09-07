Beshear: Body found in Laurel County identified as suspect Joseph Couch

Update: Sept. 20 at 4:02 p.m.

In a press release, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed that the body found in Laurel County is Joseph Couch. The confirmation comes from Kentucky's Chief Medical Examiner Dr. William Ralston and the state police crime lab.

The identity was identified through DNA extracted from bone, the release said.

Update Sept. 19, 5:30 p.m.

According to a release from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, the State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on the unidentified body believed to be Joseph Couch on Thursday.

The Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. William Ralston said that the results were inconclusive after performing a soft tissue DNA test.

The next step, according to the release, is to perform a test where DNA is extracted from bone. Testing will begin on Friday and results could take 24 to 48 hours, and the medical examiner’s office will release the results once available.

Dr. Ralston added that the autopsy did reveal that the cause of death was “consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.”

The release says that a toxicology test was also performed to see if any drugs were present and that the official autopsy report will not be available to be released until the toxicology results are returned.

Update Sept. 18. 8:30 p.m.

During a press conference on Wednesday night, officials reported the body found near Exit 49 is likely Joseph Couch after items "associated" with him were found in the area.

Officials said that they are "very confident this brings the closure in the search for Joseph Couch."

According to officials, a weapon was found at the site of the body, and vultures were a clue in finding the body.

The McCoys will also receive $25,000 for their role in helping find the body, an official said during the press conference.

Further, detectives are reportedly still on the scene working on the investigation.

KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr., said, " The people of Laurel County can rest easier” and that “this was a collaborative effort.”

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said, “Since day one, my concern has been the residents of Laurel County—it’s our number one priority.”

The Sheriff also said that Couch's family has worked with law enforcement and added, “Let's have a prayer for Joe Couch’s family.”

Sheriff Root also added, “he’s a human being, and I wish we had took him alive," saying, “I would rather him be alive, and he can pay for what he’s done.”

UPDATE: Sept. 18 at 6:22 p.m.

DNA testing is currently being rushed to identify the body found in Laurel County Wednesday afternoon, authorities report.

Fred McCoy told LEX 18 that he was the individual to find the body near Exit 49 in Laurel County. He was drawn to the area was the presence of about 50 vultures, he said.

"The community needed some relief," McCoy said. "It's just not us, there's several people out here that's been looking...but we just kept coming back."

Today is the 12th day of the search for Joseph Couch, a suspect in the Sept. 7 I-75 shooting in Laurel County.

"It's important because everybody has been disrupted," McCoy said. "You have a coward here that shot five people out here on a cliff for no reason whatsoever."

McCoy said that the community is in need of relief, and applauded KSP and the Laurel County Sheriff's Department.

UPDATE: Sept. 18 at 4:25 p.m.

According to Kentucky State Police via X, a body has been discovered in the area of Exit 49 in Laurel County. Detectives are working to confirm the identity of the individual, the post states.

Body found near shooting

UPDATE: Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Gov. Andy Beshear posted a thread on X saying that law enforcement will transition from a manhunt to a "larger presence in the community to ensure safety."

UPDATE: Sept. 17 at 12 p.m.

During a press conference on Tuesday regarding the manhunt for the Laurel County shooting suspect, Joseph Couch, Governor Andy Beshear and officials provided an update on the shooting.

Officials reported that extra security will be provided to area schools as a safety precaution, along with extra patrol in day cares and businesses.

"The number one goal is public safety," Beshear expressed.

UPDATE: Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.

As the manhunt continues for Joseph Couch, the man suspected of injuring five people during a shooting in Laurel County on Sept. 7, authorities reported that Kentucky State Police searched a residence on Monday, however, Couch was not located in the home.

UPDATE: Sept. 12 at 8 a.m.

Governor Andy Beshear held a press conference on Thursday morning with law enforcement to address the Laurel County shooting as the manhunt for the suspect, Joseph Crouch, continues.

"Everyone's goal is the same, to protect the people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky," Beshear expressed. "Your Commonwealth is here for you. We'll stand with you. We will heal from this incident."

Beshear also highlighted the search efforts and the law enforcement personnel who are working to find Couch.

Further, four out of the five shooting victims have been released from the hospital, with the fifth expected to survive as well, Beshear noted.

UPDATE: Sept. 10 at 3 p.m.

Kentucky State Police held a press conference at the London Community Center at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. KSP Trooper Scottie Pennington and Laurel County Sheriff John Root gave brief updates on the extensive search for Joseph Couch as agencies hit the 72-hour mark.

Pennington says several more aircraft are in the sky, and more technology to locate Couch has been brought in. He encourages residents to check on neighbors and the elderly, and their ring cameras and turn on their lights outside.

Officers ask people to "limit their activities," especially if you're a hunter in the Northern Laurel County forests. They promise that if they need to broaden the search and bring in more technology, they will, but they do not believe he has left the woods or is working with someone else.

Crews are also looking in the rivers that run through the forests, making sure every area, detail, or item found is checked and collected before determining its significance in the case."I hope he doesn't have water, food and hopefully he will walk out of the woods and everyone goes home safely to families," said Pennington.

Pennington says all agencies will stay in the forest until they find him.

UPDATE: Sept. 10 at 2 p.m.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that the reward for information that leads to the arrest of Laurel County shooting suspect Joseph Couch, has increased to a total of $35,000.

The total includes $10,000 from an anonymous donor, $10,000 from another unnamed source, 10,000 from the United Way of Laurel County, and $5,000 from the Laurel County Crime Stoppers.

UPDATE: Sept. 9 at 2 p.m.

As search efforts continue for the Laurel County shooting suspect Joseph Couch, a recently released affidavit detailed a timeline of event that occurred leading up to and after the shooting.

The full details, which includes Couch allegedly calling police before the shooting and telling them he was "going to kill a lot of people," can be found here.

UPDATE: Sept. 8 at 9 p.m.

New information has emerged regarding the health status of three individuals who were shot during the Laurel Co. shooting on Saturday, while the manhunt for the alleged suspect, Joseph Couch, continues.

UK Spokesperson Jay Blanton reported that of the three wounded who were taken to UK Hospital, one has been discharged and the other two are listed as in "good condition."

Five people in total were reportedly injured in the shooting.

UPDATE: Sept. 8 at 9 p.m.

Additional information was provided by authorities on Sunday night regarding the shooting in Laurel County on Saturday, as the suspect is still at large.

Authorities reported during a 9 p.m. livestream that the shooting suspect, Joseph Couch, has a military background.

Further, authorities said that they "don't want to leave any stones unturned" amid the search efforts.

Officials added that Couch obtained a firearm legally in London on Saturday. They say that the paperwork that Couch had on the firearm shows that. Officials said that they believe the firearm uses around 1,000 rounds of ammo, and most of the ammo has been recovered.

Law enforcement searched Couch's home Sunday.

Officials are searching thousands of acres of land that they described as "rough terrain."

An official with the FBI stated that law enforcement is doing "everything they can" to find the suspect and that they will not stop until Couch is found.

Law Enforcement has said that there will be increased patrols in the area, and they are getting assistance from a number of different agencies.

UPDATE: Sept. 8 at 5 p.m.

According to Public Affairs Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the Saturday afternoon shooting in Laurel County is not believed to have been targeted.

In a press conference at 5 p.m., Acciardo confirmed that although the shooting had been planned, the victims had been not. Search efforts are still underway, but the rough terrain and lessening daylight are a hindrance, he said.

Along with a gun and vehicle, a cell phone has also been recovered with its battery removed, preventing any effort at pinging it.

Although tips about Joseph Couch’s location have come in from multiple counties, Acciardo believes those to be inaccurate and that Couch is still in the area. However, he encourages the public to continue contacting authorities with information and potential sightings.

Acciardo said that one victim was shot in the face, and another had received serious injury to their arm.

The priority of authorities, Acciardo said, remains arresting Couch safely. He remains optimistic about the search.

“He’s out there. He’s behind a tree or under a rock cliff or something. We just need to stumble upon him, safely,” he said.

London Mayor Randall Weddle said that of the five victims, none were from Laurel County.

Weddle emphasized the need to “address the growing crisis of mental health issues in this country.”

“My heart is to see that my community is whole again. That people understand that this travesty, this act of violence, doesn’t define us as a community,” he said.

Both Weddle and Acciardo urged the public to avoid the area and refrain from taking matters into their own hands.

UPDATE: Sept. 8 at 1:46 p.m.

According to Laurel County Public Affairs Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the Saturday afternoon shooting is not believed to be a road rage incident. Joseph Couch’s vehicle was recovered last night on a forest service road, where they identified him as a person of interest, Acciardo said.

The AR-15 was recovered this morning from the woods near the interstate.

Authorities currently believe that Couch could be in the area near Exit 49, but unsure of an exact location.

Multiple motives are being looked in to, but according to Acciardo, their main priority is keeping first responders safe and arresting Couch safely.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshal Service, and ATF are currently on scene processing evidence, Acciardo said.

UPDATE: Sept. 8 at 12:54 p.m.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office encourages those interested in donating food and water as the search for Joseph Couch continues to drop them off at the emergency operation center located at 165 Substation Road in London.

These will be transported to emergency personnel at Exit 49, the agency wrote in a Facebook post.

UPDATE: Sept. 8 at 9:37 a.m.

Ground search resumed at exit 49 on I-75.

Laurel County Sheriff's Office is being assisted by several other law enforcement agencies, including London Laurel Rescue Squad providing drone support.

UPDATE: Sept. 8 at 2:23 a.m.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, nine vehicles had been shot into through both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-75.

The five people shot are described to have serious injuries, law enforcement says.

The scene of the shooting was contained overnight in the area of the shootings, and an active search for Joseph Couch will continue at daybreak Sunday morning.

UPDATE: Sept. 7 at 11 p.m.

London Mayor Randall Weddle provided an update via a live video on Facebook regarding the Laurel County active shooter situation, stating that five people were shot while two were injured due to the wreck.

Further, Weddle noted that the shooting victims are stable while authorities continue to search for the person of interest, 32-year-old Joseph A. Couch.

UPDATE: Sept. 7 at 9:52 p.m.

In a statement to LEX 18, Saint Joseph London confirmed they had received multiple patients with minor injuries following the shooting in Laurel County.

“We are devastated by the events that occurred along Interstate 75 in Laurel County, Kentucky Saturday night," the statement said. "We're thinking of our friends and neighbors during this difficult time and praying for those who have been impacted. Saint Joseph London received multiple patients and is treating them for minor injuries. We continue to coordinate with local law enforcement and first responders.”

According to Kentucky State Police Spokesperson Paul Blanton, two individuals have been transported to UK Hospital following the shooting.

UPDATE: Sept. 7 at 9:26 p.m.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports that both north and southbound directions of I-75 is now open as the search for person of interest 32-year-old Joseph A. Couch continues.

UPDATE: Sept. 7 at 9 p.m.

According to London Police, 32-year-old Joseph A. Couch is a person of interest in the shooting.

In a Facebook post, the department encourages people to contact 911 or 606-878-7000.

Couch is 5'10, approximately weighing 154 pounds. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

UPDATE: Sept. 7 at 8 p.m.

I-75 and US 25 remain shut down, the Mount Vernon Fire Department reports.

In a post to Facebook, the agency reports that they are actively working to divert traffic off the interstate at Exit 62 and Exit 59.

Significant delays are still expected.

UPDATE: Sept. 7 at 7:29 p.m.

According to an X post made by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, he is receiving reports from the Office of Homeland Security and Kentucky State Police.

"Together, we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible," the governor wrote.

UPDATE: Sept. 7 at 7:18 p.m.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11, I-75 is currently closed from Exit 41 to Exit 59, both north and southbound.

Other road closures include KY-909/US 25.

UPDATE: Sept. 7 at 7:00 p.m.

According to the Mount Vernon Fire Department, traffic from I-75 southbound is now being diverted off at Exit 59.

In a Facebook post, they encouraged drivers to expect congestion and delays.

UPDATE: Sept. 7 at 6:48 pm.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, the roadway remains closed due to an active shooter situation nine miles north of London.

Numerous people have been shot near the interstate, the agency reports via Facebook.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to the Mount Vernon Fire Department, both I-75 north and southbound lanes and South Wilderness Road near Exit 49 are shut down to an "ongoing emergency situation."

A heavy police and fire presence is in the area, the agency reports in a post made to Facebook.

The agency encouraged drivers to avoid using the interstate and U.S. 25, if possible.

London Mayor Randall Weddle also encouraged people to avoid the area "until further notice."

"Use alternative route do not be anywhere in that area," Weddle wrote.

This is a developing story. More information will be updated as it becomes available.

