Kroger makes Derby rose garland with 465 roses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The "Run for the Roses" is more than just a fun nickname for the Kentucky Derby. It's the trophy the horses run for each May, and a tradition that dates back decades.

The rose garland draped across the winning horse is made right here in Louisville at the Middletown Kroger. The trophy was finished last night and weighs 40 pounds -- no more, no less. It's only perfection for the winning horses.

"We'll have about 15 people working total from start to finish," said Kroger Derby Coordinator Allison Gousha. "It's a trophy unlike any other in the world."

Gousha said each rose is slid into its own water tube and hand-sewed into the garland.

"It's a meticulous process put together by a group of current and retired Kroger employees in Louisville," she said.

One of the most painstaking parts ... choosing the flowers.

"We'll get in around 5000 roses," Gousha said. "We'll use around 465."

Beneath those roses, there's also a special tip of the cap to Kentucky.

"There is the commonwealth crest on one side underneath the garland and on the other side is the derby seal," Gousha said.

Kroger has been putting the rose garland together since the inception of the floral trophy in 1987.

"They wanted something to run for," Gousha said. "It became 'Run for the Roses' when we picked the rose."

It's an honor the company doesn't take lightly, Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Erin Grant said.

"To do something special for the state of Kentucky for such a historical event that's watched around the world, and to be able to feature our floral artists our master florist, every year with that is really really special to see," she said.

And the coveted bed of roses means something to more than just those in the winner's circle.

"When that horse wins, and the garland goes up on that horse, then it's the best feeling," Gousha said.