RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A popular convenience store and gas station is set to open in Richmond later this month.

The state's first Buc-ee's will open on April 19 at the corner of I-75 and Duncannon Lane. The 53,000-square-foot store will have 120 fuel pumps as well as thousands of snack, meal, and drink options for travelers.

"Richmond, Kentucky is a gorgeous destination for travelers that also serves as a Southern gateway to the Midwest,” said Stan Beard, of Buc-ee's. "We have so much respect for the Richmond community and are thrilled not only to join it, but to be able to offer one more great reason for visitors to stop and enjoy the region’s hospitality and beauty."

The new location is set to bring 175 new jobs to the Richmond area with pay "beginning well above minimum wage." Its benefits include three weeks of paid vacation and a 6% matching 401k. Click here to apply for current jobs available.

Buc-ee's now has 35 stores across Texas and also has locations in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company plans to expand to other locations in the future.

The company is one of many places to visit in Richmond and Berea.