Kentucky woman wins $2 million Powerball prize

(LEX 18) — A Kentucky woman won $2 million on a Powerball ticket.

The Bowling Green woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, came forward last week with the winning ticket.

Lottery officials say her husband bought the tickets for the Oct. 17 Powerball drawing at the Speedway on Nashville Road when the jackpot was worth $480 million. He said he bought the tickets for family members and divvied the tickets up once he got home.

The ticket the woman got matched the five white ball numbers to win the game's second prize. This prize usually pays $1 million; however, her husband spent an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize to $2 million.

The Kentucky Lottery says the woman's husband took the tickets to the store to check them when he saw "You've won $2,000,000" display on the screen.

When he got home, he told his wife, "You’ve won $2 million!" "You're pulling my leg," she said. "You did, I scanned it three times to make sure," he told her.

She said that when she found out, "I about fell over."

Last Thursday, the couple made the drive to lottery headquarters where she received a check for $1,420,000 – her winnings after taxes. They plan to invest the winnings and already had an appointment with a financial planner.

Speedway will receive a bonus of $20,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The current Powerball jackpot is now up to an estimated $1.5 billion. The jackpot remains the 2nd largest prize in Powerball's 30-year history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in 2016.