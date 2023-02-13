Kentucky university's chapel hour becomes multi-day service

WILMORE, Ky. (LEX 18) — What began as a routine chapel service at Asbury University has turned into something much bigger. Now, people are coming from other cities and colleges to be a part of what's happening.

Hundreds of people packed into Hughes Auditorium Friday night for worship.

"There's just not even words to describe it," said freshman Ava Miller.

A chapel service at Asbury isn't unusual. What was unusual, though, was the length of this particular service. It began at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

"It just never stopped. People just never left, never went to class, never went to lunch, and then later people started coming back to chapel," Miller said.

Miller was there Wednesday morning when it started. She said when it was supposed to end at 11:00 a.m., people lingered, and the band kept playing. Since then, people have come in and out continuously, keeping this service going. Administrators have brought in food and water for people. Miller said it's spread beyond Asbury's campus.

"Last night, we had people from Transylvania. We had people from Asbury, UK. We had, in the middle of the night, a bus from Mount Vernon Nazarene College come down, a van of students that came. Ohio Christian University, there's a revival breaking out there," she said.

Administrators here say this kind of thing has happened a few times over the years. In February 1970, there was one that went on for 144 hours. However long it goes this time, they hope it leaves an impact.

"Our prayer is that God would be honored, and that students' lives would be changed, and all of our lives would be changed," said Mark Whitworth, a vice president at Asbury University.