Watch
NewsStateState-Kentucky

Actions

Kentucky to collect $300 million in settling gambling suit

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Computer laptop typing internet working
Posted at 10:56 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 10:56:06-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An internet gambling site has agreed to pay $300 million to Kentucky to settle a long-running lawsuit filed by the state, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Flutter Entertainment, the parent company of PokerStars, agreed to the settlement, the governor said Wednesday in a news release.

“After 10 long years, the commonwealth has not only prevailed, but collected dollars that the General Assembly will be able to direct to critical areas, like education, health care and economic development,” Beshear said.

The settlement ends a long legal fight. Under state law, proceeds from the settlement will go to the state’s General Fund.

The state filed legal action in 2008 to stop the unregulated and untaxed offshore gambling operations that were operating in Kentucky, the governor’s office said.

From 2007 to 2011, PokerStars, the largest offshore gambling operator, collected almost $300 million in actual cash losses from thousands of Kentuckians who played on PokerStars websites, Beshear’s office said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Searching for a new career? Connect with local companies hiring now!