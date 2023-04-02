Kentucky State Police announce upcoming traffic safety checkpoints

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, has announced they will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints.

These checkpoints, listed below, are approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy, the Kentucky State Police said in a release.

The checkpoints will be conducted "in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations" the Kentucky State Police said.

Carroll County:

US 42 and M & T Road Intersection (Limits of Carrollton)

US 42 mile post 5.5; Intersection of KY 55

KY 36 mile post 2.0 to 2.9 (Sand & Gravel Pit)

KY 36 mile post 9.5 to 10.4 (Railroad tracks to airport)

KY 227 and KY 1204 Goose Creek Road

Gallatin County

US 42 at Jericho Road (Valley View)

US 42 at Markland Dam

US 42 at US 127

US 42 at mile post 6 to 7 east of Warsaw

KY 35 at Speedway Gate #3

KY 1039 at Markland Dam

Owen County

KY 227 at KY 355 (Near Worthville)

US 127 N at KY 35

KY 22 at KY 227

US 127 at KY 355

US 127 at KY 607

KY 227 at US 127



A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at KY State Police Traffic Safety Checkpoint locations.