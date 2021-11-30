TULSA, Okla. — Elle Smith is the new Miss USA 2021!

Smith represented Kentucky Monday in the Miss USA pageant celebrating the unique beauty of women across cultures.

Smith currently works as a journalist at WHAS11 in Louisville and is a 2020 graduate from the University of Kentucky with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Political Science. While representing Kentucky, Smith graduated from Shawnee High School in Springfield, Ohio.

Smith competed against 50 women from across the nation, including University of Cincinnati pharmacy student and Miss Ohio USA Nicole Wess.

Next, Smith will compete in the Miss Universe pageant on Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Eilat, Israel.