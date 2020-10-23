Menu

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie says he won’t get coronavirus vaccine

<p>WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 31: (L - R) Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) listens as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks to reporters after exiting the Senate chamber, on Capitol Hill, May 31, 2015 in Washington, DC. The National Security Agency's authority to collect bulk telephone data is set to expire June 1, unless the Senate can come to an agreement to extend the surveillance programs. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 1:17 PM, Oct 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-23 20:55:57-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky Congressman says he won’t be taking the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

Republican U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie tweeted on Thursday that he hopes a vaccine is developed soon, but he doesn’t plan to use it.

When asked about it by the Courier Journal, Massie said in a statement that he didn’t see the vaccine as necessary for him.

“I’m not in a high-risk category and I trust my natural immune system response over a pharmaceutically stimulated response,” he said.

Massie’s tweet came after President Donald Trump said during a presidential debate with former Vice President Joe Biden that a vaccine could come within weeks.

Nurse practitioner Alexandra Owensby, who is running against Massie in the Nov. 3 election, said in a statement that “the problem is people feel like the vaccine has been rushed.”

Owensby says she hopes at some point most Americans will trust the vaccine enough to get it.

