Kentucky offers in-person unemployment help on Monday and Tuesday

COVINGTON, Ky. — Because unemployment claims have skyrocketed since March, when the pandemic hit, Kentucky will offer in-person help to people filing for unemployment on Monday and Tuesday.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Kentucky has more than tripled its unemployment claims workforce to help with the surge in claims, and he said about 90% of claims have been processed. However, there are still people who are waiting for help.

In order to get to the last 10% of people, the Kentucky government contracted workers from Ernst and Young to offer in-person help to people in Covington, Prestonburg and Frankfort. Beshear also said that, in addition to the in-person help, workers will be making phone calls to people still waiting for help.

"We want to get you helped and we want to get caught up by the end of this month," Beshear said. "If you've got a claim that is pending, please carry your phone with you and pick up, especially those of you from March. We're trying to call through everybody right now."

If you would like to get in-person help on your claim, you have to reserve a time slot by visiting the Kentucky Career Center website here.