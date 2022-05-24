(LEX 18) — It's official: Lawrence County native Noah Thompson is the country's next "American Idol."

Thompson, who was born and raised in Louisa, Kentucky, won the 20th season of the long-running show. He's the first Kentuckian to ever win the competition, and his win will likely secure him a record deal with a major label.

Congratulations to @noahthompsonmu1 on being the first Kentuckian to win @AmericanIdol! Team Kentucky is so proud of what you have accomplished and how you represented the commonwealth on the national stage. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 23, 2022

Throughout the season, Thompson performed covers of songs by artists that include John Mayer, Jason Isbell, and Larry Fleet.

His winner's single, "One Day Tonight," is now available on iTunes.