Menu

Watch
NewsStateState-Kentucky

Actions

Kentucky man charged with murder in protester death

items.[0].image.alt
WCPO
A Hamilton County assistant prosecutor has been placed on paid administrative leave following a domestic violence charge on Christmas day.
WCPO_gavel
Posted at 5:54 PM, Dec 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-16 17:54:07-05

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man charged in federal court with carjacking a Louisville protest leader will also face state charges of murder and robbery.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted 20-year-old Ashton Nally on Wednesday, the Courier Journal reported. Nally was also charged with felony gun possession.

Travis Nagdy, 21, was fatally shot Nov. 23 during a carjacking in Louisville. Before his death, Nagdy was often seen with a bullhorn leading protest marches to call for justice for Breonna Taylor. Taylor was shot to death by police in her apartment on March 13, spurring months of street protests in Louisville.

Nagdy was shot near his home with his girlfriend in the car. The suspect took the car and crashed it about a block away before fleeing on foot.

Nally was charged by federal authorities this week with carjacking. He was jailed in Oldham County.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Local News

Good Morning Tri-State welcomes co-anchor Adrian Whitsett!