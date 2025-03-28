Watch Now
Kentucky lawmakers overturn executive order banning conversion therapy

Paul Sancya/AP
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, the state legislature has overridden his veto of House Bill 495, a bill that includes a measure that would overturn a previous executive order banning conversion therapy.

Beshear previously called conversion therapy "torture."

"The Republican-led legislature just overrode my veto on House Bill 495, which will allow conversion therapy in Kentucky," Beshear said on X.

The Kentucky Senate Majority said on X that the Senate had voted to override House Bill 495, saying the bill "prohibits discrimination against mental health care professionals, institutions, and ordained ministries for providing protected counseling services."

Additionally, they said the bill "prohibits Medicaid payment (taxpayer funds) for hormone or other gender-affirming care."

Fairness Campaign Executive Director Chris Hartman released a statement on Thursday afternoon regarding the override, saying the bill "opens the door to ‘conversion torture’ and denies Medicaid coverage for transgender healthcare."

"It’s a sad day in Kentucky," Hartman said.

