Kentucky in-person early voting begins: Where to vote, what's on the ballot

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Early voting is underway in Kentucky!

Secretary of State Michael Adams said voter registration in the state surged before the Oct. 10 deadline. Around 8,600 new voters were added in September, with another 6,400 voters registering between Oct. 1-10. To review your registration, click here.

When and where can I vote?

While many Kentuckians will head to the polls on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 7, residents can also vote in person at several absentee locations Nov. 2-4. To find your county's absentee and Election Day polling locations, click here.

Proof of identification is required to vote in person in Kentucky. That means voters need to bring a photo ID like a Kentucky driver's license or military, college or government ID.

If you don't have one, you can fill out a form at your polling place explaining why and provide another identification card like: a Social Security card; any other ID with your name and photo; an EBT or SNAP card with your name; a credit or debit card with your name; or another ID issued by the local government and approved by the State Board of Elections.

What's on the ballot?

The race for Kentucky governor is the headliner of this election. Incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear is running for reelection against Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Beshear's campaign has touted his work rebuilding Kentucky's infrastructure and economy in his first term as governor, while Cameron's has pushed his work as Kentucky AG addressing the opioid epidemic and his "pro-life" stance.

Both candidates have spoken at length with WCPO 9 on key issues like abortion, education and law enforcement. To read their full, unaltered answers, click here. The two also participated in a debate hosted by NKU and sponsored by WCPO 9. To read a synopsis, click here.

With Cameron running for governor, Kentuckians will need to select a new AG. Republican Russell Coleman, previously the U.S. Attorney General for the Western District of Kentucky, and Democrat Pamela Stevenson, a state representative and retired U.S. Air Force colonel, are running for office.

Voters will also be selecting a Secretary of State. Republican incumbent Michael Adams is running against Democrat challenger state Rep. Charles "Buddy" Wheatley.

The current Kentucky State Treasurer, Republican Allison Ball, and tax attorney Democrat Kim Reeder are running for Kentucky Auditor. Mike Harmon, the state's current auditor, lost to Cameron in the Republican primary race for governor.

Kentuckians will need to select a new State Treasurer. The candidates are Republican Mark Metcalf and Democrat Michael Bowman.

The last state office on the ballot is the Agriculture Commissioner. Former state Rep. Jonathan Shell is the Republican candidate, while economic development consultant Sierra Enlow is the Democrat.

Voters will also see some local races, such as city council or school board. To see your county's sample ballot, click here.