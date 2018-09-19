Kentucky Homeland Security awards nearly $3M for projects

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Office of Homeland Security has announced nearly $3 million in grants to communities around the state.

An agency statement says 50 recipients in 36 counties will receive funding under Kentucky's 2018 Homeland Security Grant Program. The grants will go toward purchasing law enforcement, fire and emergency services equipment to counter threats of terrorism.

Homeland Security Executive Director John Holiday said a major focus this year was increasing resources to deter, respond to and mitigate potential complex coordinated attacks. He said many projects awarded funding have a broad anti-terrorism impact.

Holiday said the agency reviewed 269 applications requesting $17 million and allocated funding based on need and greatest public safety impact.

Local recipients include: