Kentucky hits highest COVID-19 case count in 9 weeks

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky hit its highest COVID-19 daily case count in nine weeks on Dec. 4 with 2,350 cases.

It was the highest for the state since September following the peak of the Delta variant surge in the fall.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is seeing an escalation in cases, like other areas in the country. But said people have more tools to protect themselves then earlier in the pandemic.

"We are certainly in the middle of another COVID-19 escalation," Beshear said in a press release on Monday. "But we have more tools to stop this in its tracks than ever before. The great news is we saw more vaccinations over the last weekend than we have seen in a long time, in every stage of the vaccination process. This is how we fight back against the virus."

According to numbers from the governor's office, 45,137 Kentuckians received booster shots over the weekend, while 15,117 received their first dose of the vaccine and 18,189 were fully vaccinated.

Beshear recommended Kentuckians take he following steps during the holidays to limit exposure:



Get a COVID-19 vaccination

Get a vaccination booster shot

Stay home and avoid gatherings if sick

Wear masks if indoors and unvaccinated or not boosted

Keep gatherings small

The governor's office also outlined new guidelines for people traveling internationally and returning to the U.S.



Must show proof of a negative COVID-19 viral test performed within one day of departure

Should get tested three-to-five days after return

Should self-isolate and get tested if they develop symptoms

All unvaccinated travelers should quarantine for seven days

For more information on COVID-19 guidelines and numbers, visit the State of Kentucky COVID-19 dashboard.

