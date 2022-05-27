Kentucky high school seniors to get a free ACT retake day

LOUISVILLE,Ky. (AP) — Incoming Kentucky high school seniors who have previously taken the ACT will be eligible to retake the test for free, Gov. Andy Beshear announced.

A statewide ACT retake day will be held this fall on a date chosen by Kentucky's Department of Education. More information on the date and locations will be shared with schools in the coming months, Beshear said Thursday.

“For so many Kentucky students, the cost of this test is significant. Now everybody is going to have the opportunity to take this thing at least twice to do their very best to set themselves up for the best future possible,” Beshear said.