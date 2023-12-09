Kentucky governor: Over $656 million wagered since launch of sports betting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than $656 million has been wagered in Kentucky since the launch of sports betting in September, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Beshear said that averages out to be about $65.2 million per week.

In-person betting at retail locations launched first, but the mobile apps are pulling in the majority of the cash. The governor said almost $27 million has been bet in person compared to more than $629 million bet on the apps.

"Before we legalized sports betting, this money was going to other states, or the betting was being done illegally," said Beshear. "Now, thanks to our efforts, these dollars are staying right here in Kentucky."

How much money is staying in Kentucky? According to the governor, Kentucky made about $8 million in taxes from sports wagers in the first months of the program.

"It is an incredible start and if it continues, we will significantly exceed the $23 million in projected revenue from sports wagering," Beshear said.