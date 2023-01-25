Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announces more relief for EKY flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — More relief money is on the way for people in eastern Kentucky.

Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced major funding for projects that will help victims who are recovering from the July floods.

"This is going to be the most difficult rebuild in the United States, but I think we're tough enough," he remarked during a press conference at the Perry County Courthouse.

Beshear first announced 50 acres of donated land in Hazard that will be used to build a high-ground community for flood victims.

It's funded partially by the Eastern Kentucky Team Relief Fund.

Phase one will make enough room for around 150 homes that will be more resilient against the harsh weather.

He also announced the addition of over $7 million in Appalachian Regional Commission funds and $1.7 million in grants from the Cleaner Water Program for the county.

The money will provide improved water and sewer systems for cities like Buckhorn and Hazard.

"This will allow a new water and treatment plant to be constructed and operated," said Beshear.

Local officials said this will improve life for over two thousand residents and encourage more business development in the area.

"Not only are we investing in the disaster, but we are also continuing to invest in infrastructure and economic development," said Judge Executive Scott Alexander.

You can read the full breakdown of the funds here.

