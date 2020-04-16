Beshear: 4 new COVID-19 testing sites to open in Kentucky next week

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions here.

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- In his Thursday briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear said four new COVID-19 testing sites would be opened in Kentucky next week.

The four sites will be at Kroger stores in Madisonville, Paducah, Somerset and Pikeville. The testing facilities will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21 through Thursday, April 24.

Beshear said the goal of the new sites is to test 330 patients a day, with the ultimate goal of 1000 total people tested per site. The tests will be self-administered nasal swabs overseen by nurse practitioners.

Beshear also announced there were 159 new positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the state total to 2,429. One of the new cases is a 10-day-old baby. There were also seven new deaths, bringing the state total to 122.

NKY Health reported Thursday that 244 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the region. This includes 111 cases in Kenton County, 52 cases in Campbell County, 67 cases in Boone County and 14 cases in Grant County. So far, NKY Health has reported 18 virus-related deaths.

The total number of tests given to Kentuckians so far over 30,000. Currently, there are close to 330 people in intensive care in the state.

Beshear reported that more than 852 people have recovered from the coronavirus so far.

