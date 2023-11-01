Kentucky Department of Education releases school report cards

Kentucky’s School Report Card data was released Tuesday, showing a range of school performance across Northern Kentucky.
“The accountability results in the school report card are only one measure of school performance,” Kentucky Department of Education Interim State Commissioner of Education Robin Fields Kinney said. “A failed test score does not provide, by itself, a complete measure of student achievement or our students’ potential.”
The Kentucky Department of Education is required by state statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act to report such data and the data released Tuesday is from the 2022-2023 academic year.
The report card uses a color-coded system — Blue, Green, Yellow, Orange and Red — based on districts’ and schools’ achievement level, officials said. Additionally, schools labeled as Targeted Support and Improvement are those that have student subgroups performing significantly lower than their peers, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
In Northern Kentucky, the following districts and schools earned Blue, the highest rating:
*Beechwood High School (Beechwood Independent Schools)
*Beechwood Middle School (Beechwood Independent Schools)
*Beechwood Elementary School (Beechwood Independent Schools)
*Charles H. Kelly Elementary School (Boone County Schools)
*Chester Goodridge Elementary School (Boone County Schools)
*Conner Middle School (Boone County Schools)
*Erpenbeck Elementary School (Boone County Schools)
*Gray Middle School (Boone County Schools)
*Longbranch Elementary School (Boone County Schools)
*Shirley Mann Elementary School (Boone County Schools)
*New Haven Elementary School (Boone County Schools)
*North Pointe Elementary School (Boone County Schools)
*Donald E. Cline Elementary School (Campbell County Schools)
*John W. Reiley Elementary School (Campbell County Schools)
*Johnson Elementary School (Fort Thomas Independent School District)
*Woodfill Elementary School (Fort Thomas Independent School District)
*Fort Wright Elementary School (Kenton County Schools)
*R.C. Hinsdale Elementary School (Kenton County Schools)
*Ryland Heights Elementary School (Kenton County Schools)
You can read more about local districts and schools by visiting the Kentucky School Report Card website and searching.
NORTHERN KENTUCKY SCHOOL DISTRICT RATINGS
Beechwood Independent Schools
“Congratulations to both Beechwood Elementary School and Beechwood High School for earning blue, the highest rating, on the state accountability system!” Beechwood Independent School District Director of Curriculum Sarah Schobel said. “We are proud of our students and staff in their pursuit of excellence, and we will continue to focus on growth in all areas.”
Beechwood High School
Rating: Blue
Beechwood Middle School
Rating: Blue
Beechwood Elementary School
Rating: Blue
Bellevue Independent Schools
Bellevue High School
Rating: Orange
Bellevue Middle School
Rating: Yellow
Grandview Elementary School
Rating: Orange
Boone County Schools
Boone County High School
Rating: Orange
Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)
Conner High School
Rating: Yellow
Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)
Randall K. Cooper High School
Rating: Yellow
Larry A. Ryle High School
Rating: Green
Ballyshannon Middle School
Rating: Green
Camp Ernst Middle School
Rating: Yellow
Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)
Conner Middle School
Rating: Blue
Gray Middle School
Rating: Blue
Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)
R.A. Jones Middle School
Rating: Red
Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)
Ockerman Middle School
Rating: Yellow
Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)
Burlington Elementary School
Rating: Green
Hillard Collins Elementary School
Rating: Yellow
Erpenbeck Elementary School
Rating: Blue
Florence Elementary
Rating: Yellow
Chester Goodridge Elementary School
Rating: Blue
Charles H. Kelly Elementary School
Rating: Blue
Longbranch Elementary School
Rating: Blue
Shirley Mann Elementary School
Rating: Blue
New Haven Elementary School
Rating: Blue
North Pointe Elementary School
Rating: Blue
Ockerman Elementary School
Rating: Yellow
Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)
Steeplechase Elementary School
Rating: Green
Stephens Elementary School
Rating: Yellow
Thornwilde Elementary School
Rating: Green
Yealey Elementary School
Rating: Orange
Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)
Campbell County Schools
“Our district remains committed to providing a well-rounded education that prepares our
students for career, college and life,” Campbell County Schools Community Education Director Courtney Sauerbeck said. “We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to families, staff, and the community for their unwavering support. Together, we continue to excel in
academics, athletics, arts and vocational training.”
Campbell County High School
Rating: Yellow
Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)
Campbell County Middle School
Rating: Yellow
Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)
Campbell Ridge Elementary School
Rating: Green
Crossroads Elementary School
Rating: Orange
Donald E. Cline Elementary School
Rating: Blue
Grant’s Lick Elementary School
Rating: Green
John W. Reiley Elementary School
Rating: Blue
Covington Independent Public Schools
“The district has recorded a notable improvement in scores from last year, with six out of seven schools improving their scores by as much as 16.9 points,” Covington Independent Public Schools Superintendent Alvin Garrison said. “We are more than proud of our teachers and students as their hard work is paying off. The changes implemented by the district are proving successful.”
Of the seven schools in the district, six improved their scores from last year, Garrison said.
“The increases range from 6.5 to 16.9,” Garrison said. “Only one school had a slight decrease of 2.0. In addition, three Covington Independent Public Schools last year received some of the lowest rankings in the state. However, all three have improved scores and no longer require comprehensive assistance from the state.”
Holmes High School
Rating: Red
Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)
Holmes Middle School
Rating: Orange
Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)
John G. Carlisle Elementary School
Rating: Green
Glenn O. Swing Elementary School
Rating: Blue
Latonia Elementary School
Rating: Green
Ninth District Elementary School
Rating: Orange
Sixth District Elementary School
Rating: Orange
Dayton Independent Schools
“The release of KSA data shows that Dayton Independent Schools is on the right path towards proficiency,” Dayton Independent Schools Superintendent Jay Brewer said. “Two out of our three schools were rated Yellow and are very close to being rated Green. Our district highlights include elementary writing with 61% of our students scoring proficient or distinguished and our post-Secondary score of 95.5% and Graduation Rate of 97.9% in our high school.
The focus moving forward will be the continued partnership with the Reading League of New York on our work with the Science of Reading to grow literacy in our district, Brewer said.
Dayton High School
Rating: Yellow
Dayton Middle School
Rating: Orange
Lincoln Elementary School
Rating: Yellow
Erlanger/Elsmere Independent Schools
“At Erlanger-Elsmere Schools, we are encouraged by our assessment data from the 2022-2023 school year,” Erlanger/Elsmere School District Superintendent Chad Molley said. “While we are not satisfied with our cumulative ratings, we are encouraged by demonstrated growth in many key data points across our schools.”
The current approach is having a positive effect and things are trending in the right direction, Molley said.
“We remain deeply committed to improving our preparation, delivery, and assessment of instruction, and to providing the support our students need to achieve all they dream to be,” Molley said.
Lloyd Memorial High School
Rating: Orange
Tichenor Middle School
Rating: Orange
Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)
Arnett Elementary School
Rating: Red
Howell Elementary School
Rating: Orange
Lindeman Elementary School
Rating: Yellow
Miles Elementary School
Rating: Orange
Fort Thomas Independent Schools
Highlands High School
Rating: Green
Highlands Middle School
Rating: Green
Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)
Johnson Elementary School
Rating: Blue
Moyer Elementary School
Rating: Green
Woodfill Elementary School
Rating: Blue
Kenton County Schools
Dixie Heights High School
Rating: Orange
Scott High School
Rating: Yellow
Simon Kenton High School
Rating: Yellow
Summit View Academy Middle School
Rating: Yellow
Turkey Foot Middle School
Rating: Yellow
Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)
Twenhofel Middle School
Rating: Green
Woodland Middle School
Rating: Green
Beechgrove Elementary School
Rating: Orange
Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)
James A. Caywood Elementary School
Rating: Green
Fort Wright Elementary School
Rating: Blue
R.C. Hinsdale Elementary School
Rating: Blue
Kenton Elementary School
Rating: Green
Piner Elementary School
Rating: Green
River Ridge Elementary School
Rating: Green
Ryland Heights Elementary School
Rating: Blue
Summit View Academy Elementary School
Rating: Green
Summit View Academy Middle School
Rating: Yellow
Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)
Taylor Mill Elementary School
Rating: Green
White’s Tower Elementary School
Rating: Green
Ludlow Independent Schools
“With the KSA accountability model using change in the overall score, districts now have a better understanding of the accountability framework,” Ludlow Independent Public Schools Superintendent Mike Borchers said. “As in the past, we are focused on meeting the academic needs of our students as they progress through our district.”
The school district has reasons to celebrate some strong academic performances and will be working on areas of improvement, Borchers said.
“We believe our students are prepared upon graduation to continue with a post-secondary career or become a contributing member of the Northern Kentucky workforce,” Borchers said.
Ludlow High School
Rating: Green
Ludlow Middle School
Rating: Yellow
Mary A. Goetz Elementary
Rating: Orange
Newport Independent Schools
Newport Independent School District shared the following statement with LINK nky:
“The Newport Independent School District is excited about the direction of our schools. The Kentucky School Report Card shows progress, but we are not fully satisfied and continue to have work to do in some areas. Like all districts, we lost two years to the COVID pandemic. That is not an excuse, but it is reality and we continue to make up for that lost time.”
“We are convinced that we have the people, tools, systems and focus to get us where we want to go. It is important to point out that the state report card accountability system is in its infancy as far as evaluating school performance. We continue to analyze the state’s report and plan to discuss more details at the Nov. 15 meeting of the Newport Board of Education”
Newport High School
Rating: Orange
Newport Middle School
Rating: Red
Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)
Newport Intermediate School
Rating: Orange
Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)
Newport Primary School
Rating: Orange
Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)
Southgate Independent Schools
Southgate Middle School
Rating: Blue
Southgate Elementary School
Rating: Yellow
Walton-Verona Independent Schools
Walton-Verona High School
Rating: Green
Walton-Verona Middle School
Rating: Green
Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)
Walton-Verona Elementary School
Rating: Green
Meghan Goth, Nathan Granger and Maggy McDonel contributed to this report. LINK nky is a media partner of WCPO.com.
