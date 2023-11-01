Kentucky Department of Education releases school report cards

Kentucky’s School Report Card data was released Tuesday, showing a range of school performance across Northern Kentucky.

“The accountability results in the school report card are only one measure of school performance,” Kentucky Department of Education Interim State Commissioner of Education Robin Fields Kinney said. “A failed test score does not provide, by itself, a complete measure of student achievement or our students’ potential.”

The Kentucky Department of Education is required by state statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act to report such data and the data released Tuesday is from the 2022-2023 academic year.

The report card uses a color-coded system — Blue, Green, Yellow, Orange and Red — based on districts’ and schools’ achievement level, officials said. Additionally, schools labeled as Targeted Support and Improvement are those that have student subgroups performing significantly lower than their peers, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.

In Northern Kentucky, the following districts and schools earned Blue, the highest rating:

*Beechwood High School (Beechwood Independent Schools)

*Beechwood Middle School (Beechwood Independent Schools)

*Beechwood Elementary School (Beechwood Independent Schools)

*Charles H. Kelly Elementary School (Boone County Schools)

*Chester Goodridge Elementary School (Boone County Schools)

*Conner Middle School (Boone County Schools)

*Erpenbeck Elementary School (Boone County Schools)

*Gray Middle School (Boone County Schools)

*Longbranch Elementary School (Boone County Schools)

*Shirley Mann Elementary School (Boone County Schools)

*New Haven Elementary School (Boone County Schools)

*North Pointe Elementary School (Boone County Schools)

*Donald E. Cline Elementary School (Campbell County Schools)

*John W. Reiley Elementary School (Campbell County Schools)

*Johnson Elementary School (Fort Thomas Independent School District)

*Woodfill Elementary School (Fort Thomas Independent School District)

*Fort Wright Elementary School (Kenton County Schools)

*R.C. Hinsdale Elementary School (Kenton County Schools)

*Ryland Heights Elementary School (Kenton County Schools)

You can read more about local districts and schools by visiting the Kentucky School Report Card website and searching.

NORTHERN KENTUCKY SCHOOL DISTRICT RATINGS

Beechwood Independent Schools

“Congratulations to both Beechwood Elementary School and Beechwood High School for earning blue, the highest rating, on the state accountability system!” Beechwood Independent School District Director of Curriculum Sarah Schobel said. “We are proud of our students and staff in their pursuit of excellence, and we will continue to focus on growth in all areas.”

Beechwood High School

Rating: Blue

Beechwood Middle School

Rating: Blue

Beechwood Elementary School

Rating: Blue

Bellevue Independent Schools

Bellevue High School

Rating: Orange

Bellevue Middle School

Rating: Yellow

Grandview Elementary School

Rating: Orange

Boone County Schools

Boone County High School

Rating: Orange

Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Conner High School

Rating: Yellow

Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Randall K. Cooper High School

Rating: Yellow

Larry A. Ryle High School

Rating: Green

Ballyshannon Middle School

Rating: Green

Camp Ernst Middle School

Rating: Yellow

Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Conner Middle School

Rating: Blue

Gray Middle School

Rating: Blue

Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

R.A. Jones Middle School

Rating: Red

Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Ockerman Middle School

Rating: Yellow

Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Burlington Elementary School

Rating: Green

Hillard Collins Elementary School

Rating: Yellow

Erpenbeck Elementary School

Rating: Blue

Florence Elementary

Rating: Yellow

Chester Goodridge Elementary School

Rating: Blue

Charles H. Kelly Elementary School

Rating: Blue

Longbranch Elementary School

Rating: Blue

Shirley Mann Elementary School

Rating: Blue

New Haven Elementary School

Rating: Blue

North Pointe Elementary School

Rating: Blue

Ockerman Elementary School

Rating: Yellow

Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Steeplechase Elementary School

Rating: Green

Stephens Elementary School

Rating: Yellow

Thornwilde Elementary School

Rating: Green

Yealey Elementary School

Rating: Orange

Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Campbell County Schools

“Our district remains committed to providing a well-rounded education that prepares our

students for career, college and life,” Campbell County Schools Community Education Director Courtney Sauerbeck said. “We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to families, staff, and the community for their unwavering support. Together, we continue to excel in

academics, athletics, arts and vocational training.”

Campbell County High School

Rating: Yellow

Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Campbell County Middle School

Rating: Yellow

Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Campbell Ridge Elementary School

Rating: Green

Crossroads Elementary School

Rating: Orange

Donald E. Cline Elementary School

Rating: Blue

Grant’s Lick Elementary School

Rating: Green

John W. Reiley Elementary School

Rating: Blue

Covington Independent Public Schools

“The district has recorded a notable improvement in scores from last year, with six out of seven schools improving their scores by as much as 16.9 points,” Covington Independent Public Schools Superintendent Alvin Garrison said. “We are more than proud of our teachers and students as their hard work is paying off. The changes implemented by the district are proving successful.”

Of the seven schools in the district, six improved their scores from last year, Garrison said.

“The increases range from 6.5 to 16.9,” Garrison said. “Only one school had a slight decrease of 2.0. In addition, three Covington Independent Public Schools last year received some of the lowest rankings in the state. However, all three have improved scores and no longer require comprehensive assistance from the state.”

Holmes High School

Rating: Red

Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Holmes Middle School

Rating: Orange

Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

John G. Carlisle Elementary School

Rating: Green

Glenn O. Swing Elementary School

Rating: Blue

Latonia Elementary School

Rating: Green

Ninth District Elementary School

Rating: Orange

Sixth District Elementary School

Rating: Orange

Dayton Independent Schools

“The release of KSA data shows that Dayton Independent Schools is on the right path towards proficiency,” Dayton Independent Schools Superintendent Jay Brewer said. “Two out of our three schools were rated Yellow and are very close to being rated Green. Our district highlights include elementary writing with 61% of our students scoring proficient or distinguished and our post-Secondary score of 95.5% and Graduation Rate of 97.9% in our high school.

The focus moving forward will be the continued partnership with the Reading League of New York on our work with the Science of Reading to grow literacy in our district, Brewer said.

Dayton High School

Rating: Yellow

Dayton Middle School

Rating: Orange

Lincoln Elementary School

Rating: Yellow

Erlanger/Elsmere Independent Schools

“At Erlanger-Elsmere Schools, we are encouraged by our assessment data from the 2022-2023 school year,” Erlanger/Elsmere School District Superintendent Chad Molley said. “While we are not satisfied with our cumulative ratings, we are encouraged by demonstrated growth in many key data points across our schools.”

The current approach is having a positive effect and things are trending in the right direction, Molley said.

“We remain deeply committed to improving our preparation, delivery, and assessment of instruction, and to providing the support our students need to achieve all they dream to be,” Molley said.

Lloyd Memorial High School

Rating: Orange

Tichenor Middle School

Rating: Orange

Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Arnett Elementary School

Rating: Red

Howell Elementary School

Rating: Orange

Lindeman Elementary School

Rating: Yellow

Miles Elementary School

Rating: Orange

Fort Thomas Independent Schools

Highlands High School

Rating: Green

Highlands Middle School

Rating: Green

Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Johnson Elementary School

Rating: Blue

Moyer Elementary School

Rating: Green

Woodfill Elementary School

Rating: Blue

Kenton County Schools

Dixie Heights High School

Rating: Orange

Scott High School

Rating: Yellow

Simon Kenton High School

Rating: Yellow

Summit View Academy Middle School

Rating: Yellow

Turkey Foot Middle School

Rating: Yellow

Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Twenhofel Middle School

Rating: Green

Woodland Middle School

Rating: Green

Beechgrove Elementary School

Rating: Orange

Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

James A. Caywood Elementary School

Rating: Green

Fort Wright Elementary School

Rating: Blue

R.C. Hinsdale Elementary School

Rating: Blue

Kenton Elementary School

Rating: Green

Piner Elementary School

Rating: Green

River Ridge Elementary School

Rating: Green

Ryland Heights Elementary School

Rating: Blue

Summit View Academy Elementary School

Rating: Green

Summit View Academy Middle School

Rating: Yellow

Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Taylor Mill Elementary School

Rating: Green

White’s Tower Elementary School

Rating: Green

Ludlow Independent Schools

“With the KSA accountability model using change in the overall score, districts now have a better understanding of the accountability framework,” Ludlow Independent Public Schools Superintendent Mike Borchers said. “As in the past, we are focused on meeting the academic needs of our students as they progress through our district.”

The school district has reasons to celebrate some strong academic performances and will be working on areas of improvement, Borchers said.

“We believe our students are prepared upon graduation to continue with a post-secondary career or become a contributing member of the Northern Kentucky workforce,” Borchers said.

Ludlow High School

Rating: Green

Ludlow Middle School

Rating: Yellow

Mary A. Goetz Elementary

Rating: Orange

Newport Independent Schools

Newport Independent School District shared the following statement with LINK nky:

“The Newport Independent School District is excited about the direction of our schools. The Kentucky School Report Card shows progress, but we are not fully satisfied and continue to have work to do in some areas. Like all districts, we lost two years to the COVID pandemic. That is not an excuse, but it is reality and we continue to make up for that lost time.”

“We are convinced that we have the people, tools, systems and focus to get us where we want to go. It is important to point out that the state report card accountability system is in its infancy as far as evaluating school performance. We continue to analyze the state’s report and plan to discuss more details at the Nov. 15 meeting of the Newport Board of Education”

Newport High School

Rating: Orange

Newport Middle School

Rating: Red

Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Newport Intermediate School

Rating: Orange

Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Newport Primary School

Rating: Orange

Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Southgate Independent Schools

Southgate Middle School

Rating: Blue

Southgate Elementary School

Rating: Yellow

Walton-Verona Independent Schools

Walton-Verona High School

Rating: Green

Walton-Verona Middle School

Rating: Green

Rated as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)

Walton-Verona Elementary School

Rating: Green

Meghan Goth, Nathan Granger and Maggy McDonel contributed to this report. LINK nky is a media partner of WCPO.com.