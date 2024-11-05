Judge denies KDP's motion to extend polling hours in Jefferson County, Kentucky

UPDATE: Nov. 5 at 5:40 p.m.

A Jefferson Circuit Court judge has denied the Kentucky Democratic Party's filed motion to extend election hours in Jefferson County following voting delay reports.

Kentucky Democratic Party (KDP) Executive Director Morgan Eaves released the following statement after the motion was denied:

“We are extremely disappointed by this ruling given the extensive technical issues in Jefferson County, which caused some voters to wait in line for more than three hours. Polling locations across Jefferson County were functionally closed. These disruptions weren’t just unacceptable — they deprived Kentuckians of the fundamental right to vote."

“Instead of fighting for Jefferson County voters, the Republican Party of Kentucky argued in opposition, alleging that the GOP-majority General Assembly is the only body able to extend polling hours," Eaves continued. "This absurd claim is an extension of their relentless obsession to remove checks and balances within our government. It not only effectively nullifies Kentucky’s judicial branch, it also disenfranchises Kentucky voters of all political affiliations."

“We urge all eligible voters to get to their assigned polling location ahead of 6 p.m. For any Kentuckians still in line when the polls close, stay in line,” Eaves concluded.

UPDATE: Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.

Following the news that the Kentucky Democratic Party (KDP) filed a motion to request extended polling hours in Jefferson County on Election Day after delay reports were received, the ACLU of Kentucky petitioned to join the motion.

Attorneys from the ACLU-KY petitioned the court to allow them to join KDP in their lawsuit requesting extended polling hours in Jefferson County.

“It is the constitutional right of every eligible voter in Kentucky to cast their vote in the election,” said Corey Shapiro, Legal Director. “We join the KDP on behalf of our members in asking the court to order Jefferson County polling locations to remain open accommodating those who were turned away or had to leave their polling locations without voting.”

Original Story:

The Kentucky Democratic Party announced on Election Day that a motion to request extended polling hours in Jefferson County after reports of extensive delays has been filed.

A release from KDP Executive Director Morgan Eaves read, “After receiving numerous reports of technical issues causing severe delays and infringing on Kentuckians’ constitutional right to vote, we immediately filed a motion to request that the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office extend polling hours until 8 p.m. ET. We will use all legal means necessary to ensure that every single Kentuckian eligible to vote has the ability to do so.”

