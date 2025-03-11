Kentucky bill to propose stricter regulations on tobacco and vape sales

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Senate Bill 100 is expected to emerge from the House Committee this week, proposing new regulations for businesses selling tobacco, nicotine, and vapor products. The legislation aims to introduce a licensing requirement for retailers and enforce stricter penalties for those caught selling these products to anyone under the age of 21.

The bill has sparked discussions among various stakeholders, with lobbying groups supporting the initiative and smoke shop owners voicing their opposition.

Griffin Nemeth, a pharmacy student and member of "#iCANendthetrend,” a tobacco use prevention group, has dedicated his college career to researching the effects of youth vaping. He argues the accessibility and appeal of vape products make them especially dangerous for young people.

“Vaping is something that's new, and we're not exactly sure how best to treat it yet, especially with some of these products that contain up to 20 cigarettes in one pod,” Nemeth said.

He highlighted how vaping devices are designed to resemble everyday items, making them attractive to youth.

“They’re making vapes into the shape of pens, school supplies, highlighters,” he added.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1.6 million middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes last year.

“Not only are these products more attractive and appealing than cigarettes ever were, but they're also more discreet, making it harder for us to ensure that youth are not getting them,” Nemeth stated.

As Nemeth continues to lobby for Senate Bill 100, he emphasizes the situation's urgency.

“We know that youth are suffering now,” he said, advocating for the bill's provisions to hold retailers accountable.

Ginny Saville, owner of Botany Bay, argues that the proposed legislation could have dire consequences for small businesses.

“If the state wants to control access to minors, what they're doing is not going to accomplish that objective. All it's going to do is put small businesses out of business,” Saville said.

Saville expressed concerns over the financial burden the licensing requirement would impose, mirroring the effects of previous anti-vaping legislation.

“I don’t want to lose half my crew. I don’t want my own personal standard of living to come down. None of this is fair,” she said.

Despite their opposing views on the bill, Nemeth and Saville agree on one fundamental issue: limiting youth access to these products.

“I think we all care about the main issue here, which is youth access,” Nemeth noted. “We understand that we don't want youth to be able to access these products because they can cause such long-term and short-term health effects.”

