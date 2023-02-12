Kentucky American Water accepting applications for 2023 scholarships

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky American Water has announced that applications are now being accepted for the company’s 2023 Ripple Effect Scholarship Program.

Students in the company’s 14-county service area (Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Jackson, Jessamine, Nicholas, Owen, Rockcastle, Scott, and Woodford counties) are eligible to apply.

The program, now in its 21st year, offers one-time $1,000 scholarships to "high school seniors who demonstrate strong academic performance and a commitment to environmental stewardship" Kentucky American Water stated. Up to three scholarships will be awarded in 2023.

“Today’s students will become tomorrow’s leaders, and we believe it is important to recognize and reward those who are committed to protecting our natural resources, today and in the future,” said Kathryn Nash, president of Kentucky American Water. “We encourage all students who are classroom leaders and environmental leaders to apply, and we look forward to reviewing this year’s entries.”

The company established the Ripple Effect Scholarship Program in 2002. Since that time, a total of $68,500 in scholarship funds has been awarded to 1012 Kentucky students.

The deadline for entry is April 7, 2023.

Information about the scholarship program and the application can be found on Kentucky American Water’s website.

Kentucky American Water, a subsidiary of American Water is the largest investor-owned water utility in Kentucky, providing services to approximately half a million people.