Kentucky agency wants public to report sick or dying birds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials are asking residents in some counties to stop feeding birds and for anyone who encounters a sick or dying bird to report it online.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has been receiving reports of sick and dying birds with swollen eyes with crusty discharge and neurological signs.

Similar problems have been reported in Indiana; Maryland; Ohio; Virginia; Washington, D.C.; and West Virginia. The agency says reports of sick and dying birds in Kentucky have come from Jefferson, Kenton and Boone counties.

To report sick or dying birds online, visit the Bird Mortality Event webpage on the department’s website.