Kentucky 9-year-old dies after he was swept up by floodwater while walking to bus stop

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Franklin County Coroner's Office has identified the child who died Friday morning after being swept up by floodwater while walking to his school bus stop.

According to the coroner, the child was identified as 9-year-old Gabriel Andrews.

The coroner reports that around "8:47 a.m. the child was recovered approximately half a mile from where he reportedly was swept away."

According to the coroner, an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday morning in Frankfort, and the investigation is ongoing by the Frankfort Police Department.

Police said Friday Andrews was found after an extensive search in the Hickory Hills area.

Franklin County Schools addressed the "horrific tragedy" in a released statement on Friday after it was confirmed that the juvenile was a student in the school system.

We are deeply saddened at this horrific tragedy that claimed the life of one of our students. The entire Franklin County School System is praying for the family and friends of those directly affected by the events this morning. We are more than a school system, we are a family at Franklin County Schools, and we share this loss together. At this time, we are working with support staff at our schools and offering services to our students, faculty, and staff who need assistance during this time. We are eternally grateful for our community first responders from both city and county agencies who selflessly responded to assist in this situation.

In addition, Governor Andy Beshear released the following statement on X:

Kentucky, I have some tough news to share. This morning in Frankfort, a child died after being swept away by floodwaters. My heart breaks for this family. Please join Britainy and me in praying for them following this unimaginable loss. We need everyone to understand that all water poses a risk right now. Let’s do everything possible to keep our loved ones safe.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.