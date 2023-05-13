Kentucky 2023 primary election: Who is running and what you need to know

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentuckians will vote on multiple statewide races in Tuesday's primary election. Here's what you need to know before going to the polls.

What day is the Kentucky primary?

The primary is Tuesday, May 16. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you are in line at 6 p.m., you will be able to cast your vote.

Are there ways to vote early?

Kentucky provides three days of in-person voting for those who are unable to head to the polls Tuesday. Early voting in Kentucky started on May 11. Click here for all locations and times in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties.

Where do I vote?

If you're voting on Election Day, you can find your polling place here.

What do I need to bring with me to vote?

All voters must show a valid form of identification to cast a ballot. Examples of valid photo IDs include a driver's license, military ID, student ID, Kentucky government ID or free state-issued ID card. If you do not have a photo ID, you can sign a voter affirmation form and present your social security card, food stamp ID card, credit or debit card with your name or any other ID card that has their name and photo.

What is on my ballot?

Perhaps the biggest race on the ballot is for Kentucky governor. Here are the candidates for both the Republican and Democrat primary.

Democrats:



Andy Beshear (incumbent)

Peppy Martin

Geoff Young

Republicans:

Daniel Cameron

Jacob Clark

David Cooper

Kelly Craft

Eric Deters

Bob DeVore

Mike Harmon

Alan Keck

Dennis Ray Ormerod

Ryan Quarles

Johnny Ray Price

Robbie C. Smith

Also on the ballot for Republican voters is secretary of state. Candidates are:

Michael Adams (incumbent)

Stephen L. Knipper

Allen Maricle

Republican candidates for Kentucky auditor include:

Derek Petteys

Allison Ball

Republican voters will also select between the following candidates for state treasurer:

Andrew Cooperrider

Mark H. Metcalf

O.C. "OJ" Oleka

Both Republicans and Democrats will vote on candidates for agriculture commissioner. Here are the candidates for both parties.

Democrats:



Mikael Malone

Sierra J. Enlow

Republicans:

Jonathan Shell

Richard Heath

For more information on the Kentucky primary election, click here.