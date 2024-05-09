Kentuckians encouraged to be REAL ID ready, about 1 year until federal enforcement

Will your license fly?

That’s the question state officials urge Kentuckians to ask themselves as only one year remains before federal REAL ID Act enforcement starts May 7, 2025. After that date, a REAL ID state-issued driving or identity credential or another federally accepted form of REAL ID, like a passport, will be required for air travel checkpoints or access to military bases or federal buildings that require identification.

The full list of Transportation Security Administration-approved credentials can be found here. A Kentucky REAL ID is not valid for international travel.

Kentucky offers two versions of all driving and ID cards: a standard or REAL ID.

A Kentucky REAL ID displays a black cutout star. A standard version displays the Kentucky Unbridled Spirit logo or the words “NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES.” To find more information on the differences, click here.

Kentuckians can renew a driver’s license up to six months before the printed expiration date. Cardholders who are not within their renewal window but want a REAL ID may upgrade their standard card for $15. The new card will keep the same expiration date.

A standard-issue license can still be used after the enforcement date for driving and as proof of identity, age and residence for voting and age-restricted purchases, such as buying alcohol. It will also still be good for accessing federal facilities such as Social Security offices and Veterans Administration hospitals.

A four-year REAL ID-compliant driver’s license is $24 and $48 for an eight-year credential. A standard, non-compliant four-year license is $21.50, while an eight-year license costs $43.

Click here for a listing of regional offices or to make an appointment.

This story originally appeared on linknky.com.