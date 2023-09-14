Watch Now
NewsStateState-Kentucky

Actions

Jury awards $100K to gay couple in Kim Davis trial for violation of their constitutional rights

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
download (8).jpg
Posted at 9:17 PM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 21:17:32-04

ASHLAND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A jury has decided how much former Rowan County clerk Kim Davis will be paying to a gay couple after a federal judge ruled their constitutional rights were violated.

It took the jury only two and a half hours to award damages to a gay couple that Davis denied a marriage license to back in 2015.

David Ermold and David Moore tried to get a marriage license when Davis was the Rowan County clerk at the time, but Davis said she wouldn't do it because it was a violation of her religious rights. The story gained national attention.

On Wednesday, the jury awarded the couple $100,000 ($50,000 for each individual) for violating their 14th Amendment right to marry.

We're told there's a good possibility that Davis may also have to pay all their attorney fees for the past eight years.

To read the response from Davis' attorneys, click here.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More NKY news:
Boone County middle school teacher named 2024 Kentucky Teacher of the Year Volunteers build new playset for Northern Kentucky boy battling cancer Northern Kentucky University names new president

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!