Homeland security grants awarded throughout Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- On Tuesday, Gov. Matt Bevin and the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security granted 50 organizations across Kentucky grants, all of which total about $3 million.

Money from the grants has been earmarked to be used to buy equipment for police, fire and emergency service units to counter threats of terrorism from within Kentucky.

“Ensuring the safety and protection of Kentucky’s citizens, property and resources is of paramount importance,” said Bevin. “Therefore, we take a very deliberative approach to the annual Homeland Security Grant process. Our KOHS team has carefully evaluated each application and allocated funding on the basis of most critical need.”

The 50 grants were awarded to departments in 36 counties in Kentucky, but state officials say the grants will impact well beyond county borders.