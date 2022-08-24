Gov. Beshear, lawmakers to begin special session on Wednesday to focus on Kentucky flood relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Beshear has called state lawmakers in for a special session on Wednesday. The session's focus is to work on flood relief for eastern Kentucky.

"This will be to create a SAFE fund. Similar to the one on western Kentucky that can help our eastern Kentucky communities," Gov. Beshear said in a video.

Gov. Beshear said the session will also have legislation to help school systems start late due to the floods.

"To the people in eastern Kentucky. We are with you now. We'll be with you tomorrow. Next week, next month, and next year. As long as it takes to rebuild."

"Just as we did for Western Kentucky earlier this year, the Kentucky House Democratic Caucus stands ready to do whatever is needed to help our friends and neighbors in Eastern Kentucky rebuild following last month’s devastating and deadly flooding," said Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Leaders Joni Jenkins, Derrick Graham, and Angie Hatton in a statement. "This is a project that will be measured in years, not months, but we are convinced that, by working together, we can do more than help this region get back on its feet; we can make it even stronger."

The session begins at noon on Wednesday.

Historic flooding hit parts of Eastern Kentucky late last month. The floodwaters destroyed homes and caused significant damage to roads, bridges, and water systems. At least 39 people died.