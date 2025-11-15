Gov. Beshear: Kentucky SNAP benefits should be loaded Saturday after state's quick processing

(LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear announced that eligible Kentuckians should see SNAP benefits loaded on their cards as soon as Saturday. He credits the quick work of Team Kentucky, the commonwealth was one of the first states to process full benefits.

"Once again, members of Team Kentucky worked through the night to process SNAP benefits to ensure their fellow Kentuckians didn't have to wait a minute longer to receive the support they need to feed their loved ones," Beshear said.

The governor criticized federal leadership while emphasizing Kentucky's commitment to supporting residents in need. "Despite the President's refusal to release these benefits, Kentucky has remained committed to doing everything we can to be there for our neighbors. Our government should fight hunger – not cause it – and we're committed to leading with our values and doing what's right," Beshear said.