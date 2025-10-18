Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gov. Beshear issues warning regarding incoming severe weather

Timothy D. Easley/AP
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to reporters during a news conference in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. A shooting at the Old National Bank killed and wounded several people, according to police. The suspected shooter is also dead. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear issued a warning on social media about the potential severe weather expected to impact the state starting Saturday and continuing into Sunday.

Beshear says that the weather is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds reaching up to 40 miles per hour. He says that if you have unsecured outdoor items, such as Halloween decorations, "please take them down."

He adds that the cold front paired with wind gusts could, "potentially cause larger threats, like tornadoes." He also urges that residents keep weather notifications on and to make plans for shelter if needed.

