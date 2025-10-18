Gov. Beshear issues warning regarding incoming severe weather

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear issued a warning on social media about the potential severe weather expected to impact the state starting Saturday and continuing into Sunday.

Beshear says that the weather is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds reaching up to 40 miles per hour. He says that if you have unsecured outdoor items, such as Halloween decorations, "please take them down."

He adds that the cold front paired with wind gusts could, "potentially cause larger threats, like tornadoes." He also urges that residents keep weather notifications on and to make plans for shelter if needed.