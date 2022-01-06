Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency after heavy snowfall

(LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Thursday evening after snowfall caused serious issues on roadways across the state.

The snow has caused problems on interstates, state and side roads and caused multiple power outages, according to Beshear’s announcement. Damage was also reported to “public infrastructure” and property.

The Kentucky National Guard was activated and assisting at interstate closures and standing by on other areas of the interstates, according to the announcement.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials and the Kentucky State Police are also patrolling interstates and search and rescue teams are activated for safety checks on stranded motorists, according to Beshear’s announcement.

Any need for warming centers is monitored by the Red Cross.

“We are urging Kentuckians to stay off the roads if possible,” Beshear said in his announcement. “The weather we are continuing to see across Kentucky is dangerous.”