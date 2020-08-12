Glamping is coming to Kentucky

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Who needs camping when you can go glamping in Kentucky?

Glamping, or glamorous camping, is a way to go camping without sacrificing amenities like plumbing and wi-fi, and a new getaway destination in Kentucky is breaking ground Wednesday which will offer just that.

Camp Bespoke is what co-founder and CEO Nicole Brassington calls a 'glampground,' a twist on a standard campground where people will stay in refurbished shipping containers or tipis instead of cabins and cottages.

"All of our units will have plumbing, mini-split unit for heating and air," Brassington said. "They will also have water and a refrigerator, and so it truly is all of the amenities you would find in a standard hotel..."

Wi-fi and food boxes will also be available to glampers, and there will be live entertainment and other experiences offered at Camp Bespoke.

"We are also curating excursions or experience packages that highlight and feature some of the best of Kentucky," Brassington said. "Whether it’s bourbon, arts and culture or it’s even the sports and entertainment, once those are back.”

Groundbreaking for Camp Bespoke happens Wednesday morning, and the glampground is expected to open in October.