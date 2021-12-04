Gallatin County man charged with sexually abusing multiple children

WARSAW, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police have arrested a Gallatin County man and charged him with multiple counts of sexually abusing a victim under the age of 12.

Police said the charges apply to three separate victims.

Police said they received a complaint from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. After an investigation was launched, police arrested 28-year-old Michael Darby and charged him with 10 counts of sexually abusing a victim under 12.

Darby has been taken to the Carroll County Detention Center.