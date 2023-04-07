Watch Now
Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines says she was assaulted at San Francisco speaking event

Posted at 7:57 PM, Apr 07, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO (LEX 18) — Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines says she was assaulted at a speaking event on San Francisco State University's campus.

"I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man," Gaines tweeted. "This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces."

Gaines was at San Francisco State University on Thursday to share her story about competing against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. Gaines believes trans athletes have an unfair advantage over biological women.

Social media videos show moments after her speech, Gaines had to be escorted out by police as protesters followed.

According to Golden Gate Xpress, a student-run news source, Gaines was kept in a classroom for more than three hours until it was safe to leave campus.

"Riley is courageous in speaking up for truth, science and common sense," the Independent Women's Forum, a nonprofit organization where Gaines also serves as a spokeswoman, said in a statement. "She has experienced firsthand the injustice female athletes face across America in their own sport."

Former Vice President Mike Pence also spoke out against the incident:

Gaines has publicly spoken out against transgender women competing in women's sports for more than a year. She joined Kentucky lawmakers in support of Senate Bill 83, a bill that bans transgender girls from participating in girls' sports. Gov. Beshear vetoed the bill but the veto was overridden by lawmakers, making it law in Kentucky.

