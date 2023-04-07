Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines says she was assaulted at San Francisco speaking event

SAN FRANCISCO (LEX 18) — Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines says she was assaulted at a speaking event on San Francisco State University's campus.

"I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man," Gaines tweeted. "This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces."

The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU...I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces.



Still only further assures me I'm doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/uJW3x9RERf — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 7, 2023

Gaines was at San Francisco State University on Thursday to share her story about competing against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. Gaines believes trans athletes have an unfair advantage over biological women.

Social media videos show moments after her speech, Gaines had to be escorted out by police as protesters followed.

Riley Gaines has been escorted out of the event into a side hallway in the HSS Building. Students were following through “trans women are women” 8:31 p.m pic.twitter.com/rGaTvrje17 — Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) April 7, 2023

According to Golden Gate Xpress, a student-run news source, Gaines was kept in a classroom for more than three hours until it was safe to leave campus.

We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against @iwf spokeswoman @Riley_Gaines_ on @SFSU campus. Riley was violently accosted, ambushed, and physically assaulted during a speech on sex discrimination women face in their own single-sex sports category. pic.twitter.com/uhND8UY2jX — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) April 7, 2023

"Riley is courageous in speaking up for truth, science and common sense," the Independent Women's Forum, a nonprofit organization where Gaines also serves as a spokeswoman, said in a statement. "She has experienced firsthand the injustice female athletes face across America in their own sport."

Former Vice President Mike Pence also spoke out against the incident:

Last night, the courageous and accomplished athlete @Riley_Gaines_ was held hostage and assaulted for speaking about saving Women’s Sports. This latest attack on Free Speech and Conservative Values on a college campus is a disgrace. This Must Stop Now #SaveWomensSports https://t.co/iUCA0k3oHF — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) April 7, 2023

Gaines has publicly spoken out against transgender women competing in women's sports for more than a year. She joined Kentucky lawmakers in support of Senate Bill 83, a bill that bans transgender girls from participating in girls' sports. Gov. Beshear vetoed the bill but the veto was overridden by lawmakers, making it law in Kentucky.