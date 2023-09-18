Former Kentucky governor Brereton C. Jones dies at 84

(LEX 18) — Former Kentucky governor Brereton C. Jones has died, according to a tweet from Gov. Andy Beshear.

I was sad to learn that former Governor and Lt. Gov. Brereton Jones has passed away. Gov. Jones was a dedicated leader and a distinguished thoroughbred owner who worked to strengthen Kentucky for our families. Please join Britainy and me in praying for Libby and his family. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 18, 2023

According to Gov. Beshear, the family has asked for privacy, but more information and a statement will be shared in the coming days. Jones was 84 years old at the time of his death.

Jones, a Democrat, served as the 58th governor for the Commonwealth of Kentucky from 1991 to 1995. Prior to the governorship, Jones served as the Commonwealth's 50th lieutenant governor from 1987-1991. He previously served as a Republican state legislator while living in West Virginia, and he became a Democrat when he moved to Kentucky and married his wife, Elizabeth "Libby" Lloyd.

According to the National Governors Association, Jones established the Airdrie Stud Farm in Woodford County with his wife in the early 1970s. The farm has been recognized internationally for its thoroughbred horses.

Among his accomplishments as governor, Jones advocated a state constitutional amendment to allow Kentucky governors and other statewide elected officials to serve two consecutive terms. Jones returned to Airdrie after his term ended as governor.

In 2016, Jones and Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm were named recipients of the inaugural Industry Vision Award. According to Joe Clabes, Executive Director for the Kentucky Equine Education Project (KEEP), they were recognized for "their significant contributions to Kentucky's horse industry."

Jones was a co-founder of KEEP in 2004 and served as chairman of KEEP's Board of Directors until 2011.

Under his leadership, KEEP worked with the state legislature to create the Kentucky Breeders' Incentive Fund and the establishment of historical horse racing in the Commonwealth. KEEP says the programs have "significantly contributed" to the current success of Kentucky's horse industry.

"Governor Brereton Jones was a true champion for Kentucky's horse industry," said Case Clay, current chairman of KEEP. "His legacy will forever be felt in our organization and throughout the entire equine community. We are deeply saddened by his loss and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time."

Brereton leaves behind his wife, Libby, and his son and daughter, Bret and Lucy.