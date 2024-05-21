Everything you need to know about the 2024 Kentucky Primary

Kentucky’s primary election is set for May 21, and we’re breaking down everything you need to know to make your vote count.

What’s going to be on my ballot?

It’s important to go into an election prepared and the best way to do to is to ensure you’re informed about all the races ahead of time.

Find sample ballots for all three NKY counties here:

But what does a state senator or state representative really do, anyway?

It’s a good question. Both are state lawmakers that introduce and vote on legislation whenever the state legislature is in session. Both are elected to represent Kentuckians based on equal representation under the law.

Covington is the only city in Kenton County holding a primary this month.

This year, the city has 10 candidates for the city’s board of commissioners, and results from the primary will knock two candidates out of the race, leaving eight to compete in November for the board’s four seats.

Although the commission has a primary, it is nonpartisan, and candidates need not declare a party affiliation to run. All candidates in the May primary are running as nonpartisans.

