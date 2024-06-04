Every Kentucky zip code now has access to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's good news for Kentucky as Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Kentucky has made its way to every zip code in the state, the program announced on social media on Monday afternoon.

According to the program, kids throughout Kentucky have the opportunity to enroll in the program and get their hands on the books that the program distributes by mail.

The program website noted that since its creation in 1995, the program has received the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval and Best Practices award from the Library of Congress Literacy Awards, among other prestigious awards.