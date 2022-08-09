Eastern Kentucky teen dies days after helping flood victims

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A family in Perry County is grieving the loss of a high school student, who died after helping flood victims clean up over the weekend.

Rachel Crawford, Aaron's sister, is hoping the organ donor recipient is worthy because she says, they'll be getting a heart made of gold.

There was just no way 18-year-old Aaron "Mick" Crawford was going to turn his back on people in need. Though he lived in Perry County, he went to Knott County High School and so many people he knew there lost everything in the flood late last month. Aaron worked tirelessly for 3 days to help.

But on Aug. 2, something didn't feel right. He said his arms were feeling numb. Back home, later that night, things got progressively worse. He stopped breathing and CPR wasn't working.

Aaron was airlifted to UK, but the damage was already too severe, and on Aug. 5, doctors had no choice but to pronounce him dead as a ventilator did his breathing for him. On Monday, Aaron Crawford's body was brought home by a law enforcement procession; a suggestion from the Perry County sheriff who thought of him as a hero.

"They said his heart was beating itself because he had such a strong heart but they said they couldn't … he wouldn't breathe," said Rachel Crawford, Aaron's sister. "His lungs weren't working. His brain wouldn't tell his lungs to work. He was an organ donor, so we decided to donate his organs and they gave him a hero's walk. It meant so much to us but it was still so difficult."

Three days later, Rachel can keep It together to recall specific facts vividly about the final moments of her brother's life. She says dad brought him home when he got sick. He lost consciousness at home.

Aaron's last words were "I love you, Mom." It's something she says he said a lot.