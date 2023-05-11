Watch Now
NewsStateState-Kentucky

Actions

Early voting starts in Kentucky today: Here’s where to cast your ballot

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
vote-voting-vote by mail.PNG
Posted at 11:57 AM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 11:57:47-04

Early voting starts May 11 in Kentucky, with three full days allowed for in-person voting ahead of the primary on May 16.

Here’s where you can vote in Northern Kentucky:

Boone County has one location open. The Boone County Enrichment Center in Burlington will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

  • Boone County Enrichment Center Lower Level at 1824 Patrick Drive Burlington, Ky. 41005.

Campbell County has three locations open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: the County Administration Building, the First Baptist Church in Cold Spring, and the Southern Campbell Fire Department.

  • Campbell County Administration Building —1098 Monmouth Street, Newport, KY 41971
  • First Baptist Church — 4410 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076
  • Southern Campbell Fire Department —1050 Race Track Road, Alexandria, KY 41001

Kenton County has five locations: the Covington Library, Lakeside Christian Church, County Government Center, Calvary Baptist Church, and the Independence Senior Center. They’ll be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be no early voting at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

  • Kenton County Public Library – Covington Branch at 502 Scott Street, Covington, Ky., 41011
  • Lakeside Christian Church — 195 Buttermilk Pike, Lakeside Park, Ky., 41017
  • Calvary Baptist Church — 3711 Tibbatts Street, Covington, Ky., 41015
  • Kenton County Government Center — 1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington, Ky., 41011
  • Independence Senior Center — 2001 Jackwoods Parkway, Independence, Ky., 41051
More Kentucky government news:
Officer Nickolas Wilt transferred to rehab facility one month after shooting LGBTQ+ community reacts to Kelly Craft's comments on transgender students Comment on transgender issue roils Kentucky governor race

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.