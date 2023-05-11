Early voting starts in Kentucky today: Here’s where to cast your ballot

Early voting starts May 11 in Kentucky, with three full days allowed for in-person voting ahead of the primary on May 16.
Here’s where you can vote in Northern Kentucky:
Boone County has one location open. The Boone County Enrichment Center in Burlington will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
- Boone County Enrichment Center Lower Level at 1824 Patrick Drive Burlington, Ky. 41005.
Campbell County has three locations open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: the County Administration Building, the First Baptist Church in Cold Spring, and the Southern Campbell Fire Department.
- Campbell County Administration Building —1098 Monmouth Street, Newport, KY 41971
- First Baptist Church — 4410 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076
- Southern Campbell Fire Department —1050 Race Track Road, Alexandria, KY 41001
Kenton County has five locations: the Covington Library, Lakeside Christian Church, County Government Center, Calvary Baptist Church, and the Independence Senior Center. They’ll be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be no early voting at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.
- Kenton County Public Library – Covington Branch at 502 Scott Street, Covington, Ky., 41011
- Lakeside Christian Church — 195 Buttermilk Pike, Lakeside Park, Ky., 41017
- Calvary Baptist Church — 3711 Tibbatts Street, Covington, Ky., 41015
- Kenton County Government Center — 1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington, Ky., 41011
- Independence Senior Center — 2001 Jackwoods Parkway, Independence, Ky., 41051