Early voting starts in Kentucky today: Here’s where to cast your ballot

Early voting starts May 11 in Kentucky, with three full days allowed for in-person voting ahead of the primary on May 16.

Here’s where you can vote in Northern Kentucky:

Boone County has one location open. The Boone County Enrichment Center in Burlington will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.



Boone County Enrichment Center Lower Level at 1824 Patrick Drive Burlington, Ky. 41005.

Campbell County has three locations open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: the County Administration Building, the First Baptist Church in Cold Spring, and the Southern Campbell Fire Department.



Campbell County Administration Building —1098 Monmouth Street, Newport, KY 41971

First Baptist Church — 4410 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076

Southern Campbell Fire Department —1050 Race Track Road, Alexandria, KY 41001

Kenton County has five locations: the Covington Library, Lakeside Christian Church, County Government Center, Calvary Baptist Church, and the Independence Senior Center. They’ll be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be no early voting at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

