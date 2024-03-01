Driver rescued after semi left dangling over Louisville bridge

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A daring rescue took place Friday in Louisville. A semi-truck crashed on a bridge and ended up dangling over the side with the driver still in the cab.

First responders rushed to the scene of the accident on the Clark Memorial Bridge and found the truck hanging off the side... with the driver still inside and unable to escape.

🚨🚔TRAFFIC ALERT🚨🚔

Due to a motor vehicle collision on the 2nd Street Bridge (Clark Memorial) involving a commercial vehicle in #Louisville the bridge is shut down on both sides & will be for a period of time. @loukyfire @LouMetroES @TRIMARCTraffic @KYTCDistrict5 #LMPD pic.twitter.com/dr9xpcEU10 — LMPD (@LMPD) March 1, 2024

Louisville firefighters used a ladder truck to lower a man down to the driver's side of the truck, where he was able to secure the driver on the end of his line.

Both were slowly hoisted to safety back on the bridge.