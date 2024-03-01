Watch Now
NewsStateState-Kentucky

Actions

Driver rescued after semi left dangling over Louisville bridge

LOUISVILLE SE
WHAS11
LOUISVILLE SE
Posted at 3:05 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 15:15:31-05

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A daring rescue took place Friday in Louisville. A semi-truck crashed on a bridge and ended up dangling over the side with the driver still in the cab.

First responders rushed to the scene of the accident on the Clark Memorial Bridge and found the truck hanging off the side... with the driver still inside and unable to escape.

Louisville firefighters used a ladder truck to lower a man down to the driver's side of the truck, where he was able to secure the driver on the end of his line.

Both were slowly hoisted to safety back on the bridge.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.